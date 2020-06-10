Angola: State Secretary for Energy Oversees Luachimo Dam Works

Dundo — The Secretary of State for Energy, António da Costa, is paying on Wednesday a 24-hour working visit to eastern Lunda Norte province, whose main aim is to oversee the execution degree of the works to expand the Luachimo hydroelectric dam.

António Costa will also learn about the operation of thermal power stations, the main sources of electricity supply in the region.

The dam expansion works, underway since February 2016 is expected to increase the energy production and distribution capacity from eight to 34 megawatts.

The project, which cost USD 212 million, will benefit 186,000 people living in Dundo city, and several municipalities.

The project will have a power plant composed of four generating sets of 8.5 megawatts each.