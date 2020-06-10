Angola: State Secretary for Energy Oversees Luachimo Dam Works

10 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Secretary of State for Energy, António da Costa, is paying on Wednesday a 24-hour working visit to eastern Lunda Norte province, whose main aim is to oversee the execution degree of the works to expand the Luachimo hydroelectric dam.

António Costa will also learn about the operation of thermal power stations, the main sources of electricity supply in the region.

The dam expansion works, underway since February 2016 is expected to increase the energy production and distribution capacity from eight to 34 megawatts.

The project, which cost USD 212 million, will benefit 186,000 people living in Dundo city, and several municipalities.

The project will have a power plant composed of four generating sets of 8.5 megawatts each.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.