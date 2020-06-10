South Africa: Racism in Our Schools Is a Continuum of Our Past

opinion

We must remember that most of the historically elite private schools were founded on Christian foundations, by rich white men who had no issue with being racist, homophobic or chauvinists. Tackling social justice through a lens of race, class and gender thus becomes very important.

As a father of two kids at a private school in Gauteng, a husband to an educator and having a father-in-law who has been a headmaster at a few private schools, I thought I'd weigh in on this question of racism in our schooling system.

I believe that as parents we have failed in preparing our children for these very complex questions on race, gender, identity and class politics. In fact, in some circumstances, I would argue some of us actively fuelled these matters, given our own racist beliefs. After all, we remain products of our racist past. We have to own up and we have to do more.

Given the preponderance of Western culture and US popular culture in particular, it is unfortunate that the murder of George Floyd and not our own Collins Khosa sparked the necessary outrage over racism in our schools. I make this point about preponderance because I do think...