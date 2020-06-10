Namibia: Podium Spots for Du Plooy, Huysamen

Divan du Plooy and Mandy Huysamen maintained Namibia's presence amongst the world's top duathletes when they both got podium spots in Virtual Racing events over the weekend.

Competing in the new Virtual Racing Championship, Du Plooy came third in the men's 18-24 year age group and 13th overall out of 1 620 male athletes.

Huysamen, meanwhile, competed in the 10th leg of the regular Virtual Racing Series, where she also finished third in the women's 55-59 year age group and 74th overall out of 1 890 female duathletes.

The president of the Namibia Triathlon Federation, Pierre du Plooy, who is also Divan's father and coach was delighted with his son's performance.

"I'm very happy with Divan's performance and it shows that we are on the right track with his training programme. I'm especially pleased with his running leg, which has improved a lot," he said.

Jaime Voogt of The Netherlands won the Men's 18-24 year age group in 1:38:19, while Timo Schaffeld of Germany came second in 1:38:35 and Du Plooy third in 1:40:30.

According to Du Plooy senior, they decided to enter Divan in the Virtual Racing Championship, which is also a qualifying event for next year's Ironman World Championship, to get a more accurate indication of his abilities compared to the best duathletes in the world.

"The Virtual Racing Championships have specific rules with the aim of levelling the playing field. For instance, for the cycling leg all the competitors have to compete indoors on the same route on a virtual trainer, but for the running legs they have to compete outside and not on a treadmill at home. But you are not allowed to run on a descent, you have to run on a flat course, or one where the ascents and descents even each other out. In the Classic series the playing field is not even, because the athletes use different treadmills, and different routes on their virtual trainers," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Huysamen, meanwhile, also excelled to finish third in the women's 55-59 year old category. Marie Colliti of the United States won the category in two hours 8 minutes 27 seconds, followed by Barbara Polehoykie of Canada in 2:09:56 and Huysamen in 2:12:29.

"Mandy did very well, but she won't compete in the series anymore, because she needs to prepare for the Namibian Duathlon Championships and these races are very demanding," Du Plooy said, adding that Divan might also stop competing, since his training programme is also geared towards the Namibian Championships.

Other Namibian females who competed in Virtual Racing Classic 10 over the weekend fared as follows:

Theresa van der Westhuizen came 77th in the 40-44 year age group and 280 overall; Lonel Smith came 38th in the 50-54 year age group and 390 overall; Karin Brockman came 24th in the 55-59 year age group and 573 overall; Marion Himmel came 106th in the 50-54 year age group and 773 overall; and Berrit Graf came 14th in the 60-64 year old age group and 900 overall.

The only Namibian male athlete who competed, Leon Krauze, came 519th in the 45-49 year old category and 2 518 overall.