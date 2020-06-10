Zimbabwe: Zim Rural Teachers Demand Reopening of Bars, Churches

10 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Rural teachers in Zimbabwe have called on the government to open bars and churches to assess the contagious effect of gatherings more than 50 people as the country move in to reopen the economy.

This follows the recent announcements by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council, (ZIMSEC) that the June examinations will be conducted beginning on 30 June while the government said the school term will begin on 28 July.

However, Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ) Wednesday said the government must open places which allow more people to gather and see if the COVID-19 will rapidly spread.

ARTUZ said the government must desist from an impulse opening of schools without ensuring that it is very safe to do so.

"The government must open churches, bars and weddings first before schools to assess the contagious effect of gatherings of 50 plus people, it must ensure that the Coronavirus epidemic is totally under control before taking the steps of the opening of schools" reads the statement.

In March, President Emmerson Mnangagwa banned gatherings of more than 50 people and alcohol sales before relaxing to allow for takeaway alcohol, without sitting at bars.

Church gatherings and any other activities involving more than 50 people remain banned.

With more cases being recorded daily, Zimbabwe remains on high alert in the monitoring and surveillance of the virus which has claimed four lives in the country while more than 400 000 have also succumbed to the virus.

ARTUZ said the reopening of schools is premature as 66 000 candidates are sitting for 2020 June examinations while 9 900 teachers will be needed to invigilate the examinations.

"On opening schools 136 000 teachers and almost 5 million learners will be admitted to our schools.

"The teacher compliment will have to be boosted by 90 000 teachers to achieve social distancing in our classrooms and plug the gap of staff shortage," the statement further reads.

Some schools around the country are being used as quarantine centres for returnees and ARTUZ said the government must ensure that they go through rigorous fumigation and confirmed safe by competent personnel in the Ministry of Health and Childcare.

Furthermore, the association said there should be rapid testing of all pupils and teachers before schools open for business and provision of the same at regular intervals.

However, a critical shortage of testing kits will likely hamper the move as the government is currently battling to adequately equip health and quarantine facilities with the COVID-19 testing kits.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.