Angola: BNA Spends Over Akz 26 Billion On Treasury Bonds Purchase

10 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) spent until June 5 Akz 26.1 billion (Usd 43.6 million) on the purchase of treasury bonds from 41 companies.

The acquisition process, which was carried out under Instructions no. 06 and no. 09 of 2020, allowed the purchase of 65 treasury bonds at the trading platform of the Angola Securities Exchange (Bodiva).

Several commercial banks took part in the process, namely BFA leading the list by applying 12.7 billion kwanzas, bank Atlântico 2.3 billion kwanzas and BAI with 2.9 billion kwanzas as well as many other private banks.

With the disbursement of more than 26 billion kwanzas in June 5.73 billion kwanzas remain kept as part of the economic relief measures.

The BNA, in information made available on its website, mentions that during the week of June 1 - 5, the commercial banks used the Overnight Liquidity Facility, with a daily average of 25 billion kwanzas.

In the same period, commercial banks carried out 57 lending and borrowing operations in the interbank market totaling 195 billion kwanzas.

According to the information, the operations were carried out at an average interest rate of 15.50 percent per year.

