South Africa: The Complex Juggling Act of Healthcare Resource Allocation During the COVID-19 Pandemic

analysis

Juggling healthcare resources to cope with Covid-19 is a tricky balancing act: around 16% of South Africans have private health insurance that gives access to healthcare from the 70% of doctors working full-time in the private sector. The public health sector, staffed by some 30% of doctors, remains the sole provider of healthcare for 84% of the population.

In all countries and at all times, demands for healthcare services exceed supply strengths. The numerous and complex reasons for this will not be addressed in detail here, but include the high cost of applying major advances in the science and technology of medicine to all who could benefit from these, and the structural characteristics of health care services.

No health system, whether public, private, or mixed, can afford to provide everything that may be demanded of it. Therefore, resource allocation or priority-setting choices are inevitable, and these are better made explicitly (openly) rather than implicitly (covertly).

Given the wide disparities in wealth and health within and between countries, and the increasing importance of improving the health of whole populations on both strategic and humanitarian grounds, priority-setting is arguably the most significant and challenging health policy issue in most countries in the...