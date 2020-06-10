Malawi: Atupele Consoles Ntcheu Bereaved Families of Fatal Accident Victims

10 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

President Peter Mutharika's running mate Atupele Muluzi has consoles families of Ntcheu fatal accident pledging government's continued support to the families that lost their relations.

Atupele in Ntcheu at the funeral of accident victims Atupele: Joined the mourners at the funeral Atupele consoles the bereaved families The funeral of Ntcheu accident victims The 30 tonner truck which had killed the five people in Ntcheu

Six people have been confirmed dead after two heavy duty vehicles collided about a kilometer before Ntcheu Boma on Tuesday. Two others were injured by a runway truck on Monday,

Speaking on Wednesday when he joined the bereaved family and mourners in Ntcheu, Muluzi said President Mutharika is deeply concerned with the accident which killed productive citizens who could have contributed to the country's development.

Muluzi also took some time to visit one injured patient at the hospital , the other victim was discharged.

"I express my deep sympathy on behalf of President Mutharika. He is saddened by these deaths. This is a tradegy for Ntcheu and the nation as a whole. We mourn with them,"he said

Muluzi said President Mutharika has ordered that government meet all funeral arrangement costs like coffins and transport as it's a national tragedy.

The deceased ages ranges from 18 to 55 years of age.

A family representative for the six families that has lost their beloved one pleaded with government to consider constructing a by-pass road for trucks as accidents are happening frequently after an accident like the same occurred last year where lives were also lost.

Muluzi also consoled the bereaved familes with cash.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.