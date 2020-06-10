Angola: COVID-19 - Journalists Covering COVID-19 Briefing Get Tested

Luanda — At least 38 journalists from various media outlets covering COVID-19 daily update press conference were tested Tuesday in Luanda as part of the prevention process against covid-19.

The process of collecting samples from journalists and image reporters continues on Wednesday, in order to cover all professionals engaged in the coverage of update sessions on the pandemic in the country, in an initiative of the Multi-sectoral Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19.

On that occasion, the Health Minister, Silvia Lutucuta, considered extremely important the testing process, as it allowed knowing and assessing the clinical state of people, who are currently exposed such as journalists.

The Minister underlined that the initiative is part of the mass testing program, which began with people at high risk of getting Covid-19.

In the meantime, the minister said the initiative will be extended to professionals of other sectors as soon as conditions have been created.

Angola has a total of 96 positive cases of COVID-19, with four deaths, 38 recovered and 54 active, being 30 imported cases and 62 of local transmission.