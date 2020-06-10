Angola: COVID-19 - Journalists Covering COVID-19 Briefing Get Tested

10 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 38 journalists from various media outlets covering COVID-19 daily update press conference were tested Tuesday in Luanda as part of the prevention process against covid-19.

The process of collecting samples from journalists and image reporters continues on Wednesday, in order to cover all professionals engaged in the coverage of update sessions on the pandemic in the country, in an initiative of the Multi-sectoral Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19.

On that occasion, the Health Minister, Silvia Lutucuta, considered extremely important the testing process, as it allowed knowing and assessing the clinical state of people, who are currently exposed such as journalists.

The Minister underlined that the initiative is part of the mass testing program, which began with people at high risk of getting Covid-19.

In the meantime, the minister said the initiative will be extended to professionals of other sectors as soon as conditions have been created.

Angola has a total of 96 positive cases of COVID-19, with four deaths, 38 recovered and 54 active, being 30 imported cases and 62 of local transmission.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.