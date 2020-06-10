Mozambique: LAM Postpones Flights to Lisbon

Maputo — Mozambique Airlines (LAM) has once again postponed the resumption of direct flights between Maputo and Lisbon.

The flights were to have resumed this month, but LAM has dropped that idea, and has not risked announcing any new date.

A LAM press release blamed the postponement on the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic affected forecasts for traffic on the Maputo-Lisbon route, "which calls into question the data we worked with in the past, and which were the basis for designing the operation".

LAM admits that everything depends on decisions taken by individual countries on reopening their airspace to commercial flights. But it is not enough that airports should be open again to international flights. LAM wants a guarantee that passengers will be interested in making the journey.

"As soon as the conditions have been communicated to us and we are aware of the response of the market, LAM will resume its project for flights between Maputo and Lisbon, and will inform the market promptly", said the release.

LAM said it is aware of the "importance and urgency" of re-establishing the Maputo-Lisbon route. Initially LAM had planned three flights a week between the Portuguese and Mozambican capitals and had promised "competitive" ticket prices.

The harsh reality is that, for the time being, LAM is a domestic airline.