Angola: Dundo Museum Unveils New Rules

10 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Two months after visits were suspended due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the management of the Dundo Regional Museum is working on creating biosecurity conditions to reopen the doors to the public later this week under strong preventive measures.

According to the Museum's director, Ilunga André, in addition to the biosafety material, outlets will be placed with information and warnings on how visitors should circulate inside, particularly in the temporary exhibition rooms, where the showcases that preserve the museum's collection that portrays the route and historical dimension of the lundas are located.

The management is also working to determine the number of people who on days of the visiting calendar to be established will have access to the interior of the museum.

Before the suspension of activities, the calendar of visits was from Tuesday to Friday, exceptionally on Saturdays upon special request.

From now on, visits or activities of a scientific nature are no longer free of charge and are made against payment of a fee, with a symbolic value, depending on the age and type of action to be carried out, and children under three years of age and adults over 60 years of age are exempt.

After its reopening in August 2012, after a long period (seven years) for rehabilitation, modernisation and extension works, the visits were free of charge, which hindered the collection of income for the maintenance of the institution.

This collection is intended to create sources of revenue for the institution, as is the case with other museums, where visits are made through payment of a fee.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

