Malawi: Msuku to Miss in KB Technical Panel

10 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Coach Temwa Msuku will not be part of the technical panel for Kamuzu Barracks Football Club this season, Nyasa Times understands.

Reports indicate that Kamuzu Barracks players have time and again expressed their reluctance to work with Msuku for reasons that are not coming out clear.

Ted Kalinda and Kelvin Katema will be the two assistants working under Head Coach Billy Phambala.

General Secretary for the club, Captain Prince Majiga, has confirmed the development but quashed the fact that it is players who influenced Msuku's exit.

"It's not the players who influenced this decision. As a club we make decisions based on a number of issues. Management had a very good relationship with Coach Temwa Msuku but he has gone on a compassionate leave.

"Our doors are still open that we can still work with him in future. For now, we are relying on two assistants Ted Kalinda and Kelvin Katema who will be working with the Head Coach Billy Phambala," disclosed Majiga.

Temwa Msuku declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Nyasa Times

In a related development, Red Lions coach, TioneMhone, has said he is happy to receive players that have finished military training at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) including former Be Forward Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwaya.

"As Red Lions family, we are very happy to receive these players. We hope to build a strong team that can fair very well in the super league. I just urge them to keep training on their own to maintain their fitness," Mhone said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

