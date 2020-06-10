Angola: Igape Extends Deadline for Agro-Industrial Firms Tender

Luanda — The Institute of Assets Management and State Participation (IGAPE) has extended to June 23 this year, the deadline for applications to be submitted for the public tender of 12 State-owned agro-industrial companies.

The extension of the deadline, according to the justification of IGAPE that reached ANGOP, aims to meet the requests of the various investors who are unable to visit the assets, as a result of the sanitary cordon imposed in Luanda during the prevailing State of Calamity in the country.

This time, investors interested in the public tender for the privatization of 12 agro-industrial enterprises located in various parts of the country should submit the applications until 3 July.

The companies are Caconda, Matala (Huila), Caála (Huambo), Catabola (Bié) and Ganda (Benguela) Silos complexes, the Cubal agro-industrial complex, the Dombe Grande (Benguela) cold stores, the Namibe cold store, the Dombe Grande tomato and can processing plants, Namibe cold store and Malanje slaughterhouse.

IGAPE says it will have to issue a special permit so that investors can verify the current state of the companies.

Information about the contest can be found at www.igape.co.ao or by request by e-mail: propriv@igape.co.ao.