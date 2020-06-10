Namibia: MP Questions Political Will to Fight Corruption

10 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

Youthful Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Inaaviposa Hengari said the cost of corruption in the public sector is paid for by poor people and unemployed young people who cannot get work because money intended for development is being used to purchase holiday homes and luxury cars. The 24-year-old Hengari made these remarks while delivering her maiden speech in the National Assembly on Monday.

She said the burden of shouldering corruption lies on the backs of the unemployed graduates who are qualified but cannot secure employment because they do not have connections or carry a certain surname, whereas those with certain connections can secure jobs without degrees.

"The fight against corruption is not just about transparency, good governance and accountability - it is about people. Young black men and women who are denied opportunities to further and better their lives because of that corruption," pointed out Hengari. "It is young black women who are forced into compromising positions and make difficult life choices because development money is being used to develop a minister's farm and not the development infrastructure it was intended for."

Hengari stated when tender prices are inflated, it is the youth on the streets across the country who pay the price. "When fishermen are retrenched and left jobless because a fishing industry syndicate is selling Namibian resources to foreign companies, it is the children of those fishermen who are left wondering how they will pay for their education and livelihood," she added.

Hengari added corruption is the enemy of progress and development. "We have been quick to identify Covid-19 as an "invisible enemy" and have come together as a country to take decisive measures to stop the spread of the virus. Corruption too is an invisible enemy that hides in the shadows of the boardrooms of our ministries and SOEs." Hengari said she is disappointed with the government, which she accuses of lacking the political will to combat the scourge of corruption. "Why have we not shown the same seriousness and commitment to fight the invisible enemy, corruption, as we have with the virus? It is because of the failure to effectively fight this social ill that young people in this country continue to struggle to find employment after graduation or completion of their studies," she said.

"When we talk about corruption and the ACC, we need to see it in that light: for all money that is lost to corruption, there is an opportunity cost. For each time that it happens, there is a group of Namibians whose lives could have been changed for the better and will remain in abject poverty." - psiririka@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.