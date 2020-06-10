Angola: COVID-19 - Cuango Trains Health Technicians

Cuango — At least twenty four health technicians, including nurses and doctors, have been trained to handle positive cases of covid-19 in Cuango municipality, Lunda Norte province.

The information was provided, Tuesday, by the municipal coordinator of the Multi-sectoral Commission for Response to Covid-19, Guilherme Cango, who underlined that the technicians were trained in matters related to intensive care, handling of protective equipment, first aid, drug administration, among others.

The Cuango municipality has a reference hospital, with 26 beds for the admission and treatment of patients with Covid-19.

Guilherme Cango informed that the municipality has a genexpert device, to perform tests of the new coronavirus, waiting only the cartridges for the purpose.

Detention

The Border Guard Police on Monday thwarted an attempt to violate the Mark-31 border, resulting in the arrest of 13 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who wanted to settle themselves illegally in diamond mining areas.

As part of the restrictions imposed by the Angolan state to halt the spread and/or import of the virus, all the country's borders were closed.

Immigrants were repatriated by the same route, according to a note from the body to which Angop had access.

Awareness

The governor of Lunda Norte province, Ernesto Muangala, Tuesday in the town of Xacassau, municipality of Lucapa, called for the involvement of traditional authorities in raising awareness of the population to comply with preventive measures to combat the new Coronavirus.