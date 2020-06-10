Mozambique: Heavy Sentences Demanded for Policemen Turned Thieves

10 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The prosecution has called for "exemplary sentences" against five Mozambican police officers accused of involvement in the theft of ten million meticais (about 144,000 US dollars at current exchange rates) from a Maputo casino, reports Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Seven people - five policemen and two casino employees - have been charged with the theft, which took place on 31 July 2019. The manager of the Marina Casino, accompanied by one of the casino's drivers, had just withdrawn ten million meticais from a Maputo bank.

As they were driving away from the bank, they were blocked by two other vehicles. Two men left these cars and approached the manager, presenting themselves as police officers. The casino driver, disobeying the manager's instructions, unlocked the car and facilitated the theft, allowing the policemen-turned-gangsters to make off with the entire ten million meticais.

The manager ordered him to pursue the police cars, but the driver refused. For the prosecution this was evidence that the driver was part of the gang. Indeed, when he was arrested, he confessed that the robbery was his idea - although he later claimed that he made the confession because the police had tortured him.

Four policemen and the driver are in the dock. A fifth police officer and the casino administrator are on the run.

The prosecution called for heavy sentences, particularly for the police agents, whose behaviour was made worse by the fact that they are supposed to be public servants.

"Police agents should defend public order and security, but these ones opted for criminal behaviour", said the prosecuting attorney.

The accused have denied all the accusations against them. The court is expected to deliver its verdict and sentence on 24 June.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.