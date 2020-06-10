Mozambique: Manica Authorities Lose Contact With a COVID-19 Case

Maputo — The health authorities in the central Mozambican province of Manica have lost contact with a woman who tested positive for the Covid-19 respiratory disease, reports Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The woman is one of three people in Manica known to be carrying the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. As soon as her test result came back positive she should have been ordered into home isolation. Instead, the local health staff say they do not know where she is.

Samples were taken from the woman on 1 June at a health centre in the provincial capital, Chimoio, and were sent for analysis at the laboratory of the National Health Institute (INS) at Marracuene, on the outskirts of Maputo. But when the results came back, showing that she had the coronavirus, the woman could not be contacted.

The Manica director of social affairs, Esperanca Feijao, speaking at a Tuesday meeting of the Provincial Operational Emergency Committee, admitted that the woman's disappearance was because the staff at the health centres did not write down all her details when they took the sample. They merely noted the Chimoio neighbourhood where she lives and not her address.

As a result, health teams are scouring the neighbourhood looking for her, so that she can be informed of her Covid-19 status and put into isolation.

The Secretary of State for Manica, Edson Macuacua, said the disappearance was a matter for concern. He instructed the health sector to do all in its power to locate the woman as quickly as possible in order to prevent her from spreading the disease.

He urged all authorities in the province to work in coordination over the pandemic. "We have to be on the same page", said Macuacua. "It is not enough for decisions to be taken at provincial level. They have to be replicated in the districts. We must all share the same information".

Macuacua instructed community authorities in the Chimoio neighbourhoods to step up preventive measures, in order to prevent the community transmission of Covid-19, which is already happening in the northern province of Nampula.