South Africa: Deputy Minister Alvin Botes Hosts Webinar On Diplomacy and Youth in the Age of COVID-19 Pandemic, 11 Jun

press release

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will lead a webinar on Diplomacy and Youth in the age COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, 11 June 2020, from 10:00-11:00 am.

This year marks the 44th anniversary of the June 16 student uprising. The uprising saw thousands of young people brutally killed by the apartheid regime for protesting against the introduction of Afrikaans as a compulsory language in black communities throughout the country.

The webinar is being organised by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation working in conjunction with the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the National Youth Development Agency, the South African Institute of International Affairs and the United Nations Population Fund.

Media wishing to join the webinar are requested to confirm with Ms Patience Mtshali on 083 376 9468 (WhatsApp or SMS) or via email on mtshalip@dirco.gov.za