South Africans Stranded On Cruise Ships Set to Come Home At Last

They have been at sea since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in March.

Over 250 South African crew members of cruise ships stranded at sea since March will, at last, complete their epic voyage by flying home this week, from the Netherlands.

If all goes well. Which is quite a big if.

They have been trapped in limbo on various cruise ships of the company Carnival Cruise Line, mainly off the US west coast, by the travel restrictions that the US and Mexico imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

When the US would not let the South Africans and a few Zimbabweans disembark from two of the ships, the Grand Princess and the Koningsdam, the ships sailed south to Mexico in May. The crew of the Grand Princess was then transferred to the Koningsdam.

At first, Mexican authorities would not allow the crew to disembark. But eventually they did and the ship berthed in Puerto Vallarta late in May. Crew members of various other nationalities flew home on scheduled or charter flights from Mexico but the South African government would not allow a repatriation flight from there.

The South African crew were instead flown via Cancun to Barbados where...