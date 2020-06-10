South Africans Stranded On Cruise Ships Set to Come Home At Last

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

They have been at sea since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in March.

Over 250 South African crew members of cruise ships stranded at sea since March will, at last, complete their epic voyage by flying home this week, from the Netherlands.

If all goes well. Which is quite a big if.

They have been trapped in limbo on various cruise ships of the company Carnival Cruise Line, mainly off the US west coast, by the travel restrictions that the US and Mexico imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

When the US would not let the South Africans and a few Zimbabweans disembark from two of the ships, the Grand Princess and the Koningsdam, the ships sailed south to Mexico in May. The crew of the Grand Princess was then transferred to the Koningsdam.

At first, Mexican authorities would not allow the crew to disembark. But eventually they did and the ship berthed in Puerto Vallarta late in May. Crew members of various other nationalities flew home on scheduled or charter flights from Mexico but the South African government would not allow a repatriation flight from there.

The South African crew were instead flown via Cancun to Barbados where...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.