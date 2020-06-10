South Africa: The Other Just Energy Transition

opinion

The energy transition will profoundly change our energy landscape in ways that none of us has yet fully grasped.

One of the more interesting aspects of the broad renewable energy sector is how quickly things have changed in just 10 years. One result of this is that the worthwhile debates surrounding renewable energy change as quickly.

This presents a problem: governments, incumbent utilities, policymakers and regulators invest resources, time, energy and their lobbying efforts to win the argument, to draft new laws and regulations, but as these efforts culminate in some sort of outcome, the real debate has moved elsewhere. Yet, debates that ought to have been settled, rage on.

Consider this: Already in the 1980s a consensus was building among climate scientists that greenhouse gasses, especially carbon dioxide, from human activity was warming the earth's atmosphere, that it would induce climate change and this change would be harmful. The establishment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) under the auspices of the United Nations, followed up, in 1992, by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Kyoto Protocol, agreed in 1997, committed signatory countries to reduce greenhouse gasses to combat climate change.

South Africa's...