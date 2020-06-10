South Africa: Who Will Put the Chilli in Kidi Amin's Potty Mouth?

analysis

In South Africa's famed support for free expression, it's okay for EFF leader Julius Malema to call the President a 'bastard'. But is it good for civil discourse, and what's behind the potty mouth's anger?

There were eyebrows raised and tiny ripples of discussion when EFF leader Julius Malema pinned this tweet to his Twitter account on Tuesday, 9 June: "Ramaphosa is the bastard, and there's nothing all of you, including him, can do."

In the main, South Africa went about its business, with very few of us (confession: I'm one) worrying about what this means for civil discourse and whether it is appropriate or not for the leader of an opposition party and an MP should sully popular discourse this way. This absence of public burden about the tweet is testimony to the robustness of free speech in South Africa but also, perhaps, to the rapidly dwindling relevance of the party as a powerhouse in the era of Covid-19.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal set the highest benchmark yet when it came out batting for a maximum definition of free speech in the Jon Qwelane case. In that judgment, government was sent scuttling to reframe hate speech...