South Africa: Are South Africans Safe With Huawei? (Part 2) - a Different Kind of Virus

analysis

Covid-19 has lent renewed vigour to the US's drive to keep Huawei out of global 5G networks. But South Africa has never shared US fears that Huawei will spy for China and, if anything, the pandemic has strengthened the country's ties with the company. Yet it's easy to forget that Huawei has major, long-standing cybersecurity issues.

First, let's get the good news out of the way. British intelligence services have been scrutinising Huawei's network equipment for more than a decade, but have never reported evidence of the Chinese state using the company's technology for espionage.

So, for the time being, let's set aside discussions of trade spats, extreme sanctions and cyberwars between global superpowers and talk about something far less exciting: cybersecurity in South Africa.

Now for the bad news. British intelligence services have repeatedly found that Huawei has serious, company-wide cybersecurity issues and, over the years, the company has often been unable to resolve them.

Fortunately for the Brits, UK authorities say they can handle the cybersecurity risks posed by Huawei equipment. Unfortunately for South Africans, our country's resources to mitigate such risks don't come close to the UK's arsenal. This is despite the fact that South Africa is...