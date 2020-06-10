Malawi: 200 Opposition Supporters Defect to DPP-Udf Alliance

10 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chancy Namadzunda

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Eastern Region governor Julius Paipi has said the governing party with its alliance partner the United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to win the forthcoming fresh elections.

Paipi welcoming defectors

Paipi made the remarks at rally he conducted at Katondo Ground in Mangochi West constituency where he also welcomed over 200 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM members who have defected to the ruling party.

He said the DPP-UDF Alliance is not shaken with the opposition in the region as people have been united to maintain the Presidency because of the vast delopment projects being implemented.

"Memories are still fresh of the pain that MCP inflicted to people from this region during the one part era. It is during both DPP and UDF leadership that people from this region knew love amongst Malawians and real development regardless of where one comes from came about. We can't manage to lose that leadership which healed of wounds from the one party state of MCP," said Paipi while calling upon people to vote in multitude for President Peter Arthur Mutharika.

He said the Eastern Region is the political bedroom for the mighty DPP-UDF alliance.

Recently, UTM Regional Committee officials defected to the DPP-UDF Alliance.

They came from UTM structures in Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba and Ntcheu where party leader Saulos Chilima comes from.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: Nyasa Times

