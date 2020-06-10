Angola: Official Calls for Stricter State Fund Management

10 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The vice-governor for political, economic and social Affairs of the southern Huila province, Maria Chipalavela, Wednesday, here urged entrepreneurs benefiting from State financial support for stricter use of the amounts allocated.

Speaking to the press at the end of a meeting of the Provincial government, which analyzes the economic situation of the region, the official explained that local entrepreneurs may already benefit in June, from the financial aid to cope with difficulties caused by Covid-19.

Without revealing the amounts to be made available to local entrepreneurs, the vice-governor explained that the measure will allow companies and cooperatives of small producers to continue their activity, despite the difficulties caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Maria Chipalavela also underscored that micro, small and medium enterprises contribute to the increase of production and economic development of the country, as well as generating jobs.

The local government is betting on the promotion of family agriculture in order to guarantee the food self-sustainability of the region's population and to create surpluses of products from the countryside in order to be sold to the main national market, the official said.

