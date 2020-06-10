Tanzania: Winger Morrison Misses Yanga Trip to Shinyanga

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans winger Benard Morrison has not travel with the team to Shinyanga Region ahead of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League game against Mwadui FC on Saturday.

Apart from Morrison, other players who did not make the trip due to various reasons include Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi, Mohammed Issa, David Molinga and goalkeeper Metacha Mnata .

Yanga's assistant coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa said Morrison was included in the team trip and was supposed to travel to Shinyanga with other players but did not show up .

Mkwasa said they made effort to contact the player, but their efforts proved futile.

He said the team manager, Abeid Mziba also made effort, but the player was not reachable and decided to leave.

"Morrison was informed about the trip; I did not get any information about him. He trained with the team although there were few days he did not train due to a minor injury," said Mkwasa.

He said Tshishimbi is sick and he can join the team while in Dodoma Region just as Banka who will rejoin the team in Dar es s Salaam.

Molinga also did not travel with the team despite the fact that he was informed.

Metacha will join the team while in Shinyanga as his wife has delivered a baby. "I have information about Metacha as he will join the team while in Shinyanga," said Mkwasa.

Yanga's information officer, Hassan Bumbuli confirmed the absence of Morrison in the team.

"It is true that Morrison did not show up when the team was departing, our plan is to see him and the other player, Metacha and head coach Luc Eymael travel to Shinyanga before the encounter," said Bumbuli.