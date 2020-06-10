Tanzania: Yara Joins the Fight Gainst COVID-19 Pandemic

Tabora — Farmers and dealers in the Lake Zone have lauded Yara Tanzania's contribution in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by donating sanitizers that will enable them to continue with their daily farming activities while taking the necessary precaution against the pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Ibrahim Kagete, who also doubled as the Guest honour during the hand-over ceremony, said other institutions should emulate Yara as farmers and dealers are now able to go on with their daily activities with the assurance of protection against the virus.

"The spread of the virus has drastically reduced but we have to continue taking precaution. Yara has prioritized farmers and dealers with regards to this pandemic as they are the main producers of food that is consumed in and out of the country.

He challenged the dealers to ensure that the sanitizers get to the farmers so they can protect themselves from the pandemic.

"There are some farmers who do not know anything about the pandemic please go and educate them and also distribute the sanitizers to them," he said.

Yara's commercial maanager for Lake Zone, Phillipo Mwakipesile said the sanitizers were distributed in a bid to support the government's initiative in the fight against the pandemic.

He said the whole world is currently facing the Covid-19 challenge that has led to loss of lives and affected economies across the globe as most activities have been stalled due to the spread of the virus.

He said the donation worth Sh82 million countrywide will cover Southern Highlands Zone, North Zone and Lake Zone to ensure as many farmers as possible benefit from this donation.

"Farmers have the role to continue producing food to avoid a possible crisis after the pandemic," he said adding that there is need for farmers to be encouraged a lot amid this crisis.

In addition to the donation, he said Yara will also engage in a sensitization process where they will educate the farmers and other agriculture stakeholders on the precautions that they should take as they go about their day to day farming activities.

"We are glad that the numbers of infection are going down due to the measures that have already been taken but we are calling on farmers to take all the necessary precaution as the country expects a lot from them so for us their health is key hence our donation to support this noble course," he said.

He called all beneficiaries to ensure they make good use of the donated items as he also called on other well wishers to join in the exercise as this is a collective fight.