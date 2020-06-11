Rwanda: Heroes, Gicumbi to Take Relegation Case to TAS

Gicumbi and Heroes FC are set to appeal their relegation from Rwanda Premier League to the World Sports Court (TAS), the clubs' lawyer Olivier Mulindahabi has confirmed.

The two teams, who were relegated to the second division league despite the top tier season ending prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, decided to take their complaint to TAS after losing their appeal at the Rwanda Football Federation - Ferwafa.

Ferwafa's Appeals Commission ruled, over the weekend, that their appeal was unfounded and had no legal ground, upholding the decision by the body's Executive Committee last month.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Mulindahabi said that his clients were not satisfied with the local football body's ruling and have decided to appeal to TAS very soon.

"We have to appeal within 21 days since Ferwafa's ruling. I have discussed the options with my clients, and decided to take the case to TAS, we find the relegation unfair."

At the time of the league suspension - match-day 23 - on March 15, Heroes were 15th-placed, with 16 points, one ahead of bottom side Gicumbi.

With the sudden conclusion of the 30-game league season, Gicumbi and Heroes argue that they did not deserve to face relegation since each still had 7 matches to play and could turn their fortunes around.

In the events of ending the season early, Ferwafa and the 16 clubs comprising the first division league had discussed and agreed, this publication understands, that the table leaders APR would be crowned champions but there would be no relegation.

Mulindahabi added: "We are only waiting for the official ruling document from Ferwafa and we lodge the appeal with TAS. My clients deserve justice, and Ferwafa are clearly not willing to reconsider their unjust ruling."