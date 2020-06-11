Malawi: Atupele Seeks Investigation On Machinga Fracas, Visits the Victims

President Peter Mutharika's running mate in the forthcoming fresh presidential election, Atupele Muluzi on Wednesday took a break from the campaign trail and visited people that were shot during the whistle-stop tour, Vice-President, Saulos Chilima held in Machinga district last week.

Atupele visits one of the boys who got injured

Chilima, who is UTM president and running-mate to Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for Tonse Alliance had a rude awakening last week Friday when his convoy was blocked by po thugs allegedly e sponsored by DPP-UDF alliance.

The situation turned ugly as some people were injured due to gun shot at Umbwa in Traditional Authority Kapoloma in the district

Speaking when he visited the people on Wednesday, Muluzi said he is saddened with the shooting of two boys and the woman who was affected by the teargas.

"Let's protect our people during this time of campaign. As leaders let's show love and condemn any form of violence," he advised.

Muluzi asked for investigation about the matter and pledged to support the victims for proper medical treatment.

Before visiting Machinga victims, Muluzi visited and console the families that lost their relatives that killed six people in Ntcheu on Monday.

Five people died on the spot when a truck collided with a water bowser, a sixth person died at a hospital.

Eastern Region Police Station Spokesperson Joseph Sauka confirmed that it was Machinga Police Station who fired teargas to disperse the group that had blocked the road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Sauka, he insisted that there was no gun shot by Chilima's bodyguards on the day the Vice-President was blocked from touring Machinga.

"One person was injured by the teargas canister and was treated as an outpatient at private clinic," he said.

A hospital official at Machinga District Hospital also told the local media that no person with bullet wounds was treated at the hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares