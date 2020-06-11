Malawi: Atupele Seeks Investigation On Machinga Fracas, Visits the Victims

10 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ayamba Kandodo - MEC Stringer

President Peter Mutharika's running mate in the forthcoming fresh presidential election, Atupele Muluzi on Wednesday took a break from the campaign trail and visited people that were shot during the whistle-stop tour, Vice-President, Saulos Chilima held in Machinga district last week.

Atupele visits one of the boys who got injured

Chilima, who is UTM president and running-mate to Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for Tonse Alliance had a rude awakening last week Friday when his convoy was blocked by po thugs allegedly e sponsored by DPP-UDF alliance.

The situation turned ugly as some people were injured due to gun shot at Umbwa in Traditional Authority Kapoloma in the district

Speaking when he visited the people on Wednesday, Muluzi said he is saddened with the shooting of two boys and the woman who was affected by the teargas.

"Let's protect our people during this time of campaign. As leaders let's show love and condemn any form of violence," he advised.

Muluzi asked for investigation about the matter and pledged to support the victims for proper medical treatment.

Before visiting Machinga victims, Muluzi visited and console the families that lost their relatives that killed six people in Ntcheu on Monday.

Five people died on the spot when a truck collided with a water bowser, a sixth person died at a hospital.

Eastern Region Police Station Spokesperson Joseph Sauka confirmed that it was Machinga Police Station who fired teargas to disperse the group that had blocked the road.

According to Sauka, he insisted that there was no gun shot by Chilima's bodyguards on the day the Vice-President was blocked from touring Machinga.

"One person was injured by the teargas canister and was treated as an outpatient at private clinic," he said.

A hospital official at Machinga District Hospital also told the local media that no person with bullet wounds was treated at the hospital.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.