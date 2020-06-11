Tanzania: 'Reluctance On Efds Use Harms Zanzibar'

ZANZIBAR is reportedly losing huge amount of tax revenues due to taxpayers' reluctance to issue receipts electronically.

The Indian Ocean's semi-autonomous archipelago has for years struggled to install the electronic devices to control revenue leakage and according to Finance and Planning Minister Ambassador Mohammed Ramia Abdiwawa, the machine installation is on the final stages and will be used effective next financial year.

House of Representatives' Finance, Trade and Agriculture Committee Chairman Dr Mwinyihaji Makame Mwadini decried the pillage of public money, questioning the government's slow pace in introducing the technology in all business transactions.

He said through the use of the Virtual Fiscal Devices (VFDs), Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) is likely to considerably boost its revenue collections.

ZRB, the country's principal domestic revenue collection agency, missed its target by 13 per cent during the nine-month period that ended March 2020, collecting only 408bn/- against 605bn/- target.

Presenting the committee's views on the proposed 2020/2021 budget, Dr Makame argued that colossal amount of public money is being lost in fuel and marine transport ticket sales, especially for Pemba and Tanzania Mainland destined passengers.

He claimed that some traders remain averse with issuance of electronic receipts to their customers because they want to create loopholes to evade taxes.

"The committee has discovered that the government is losing substantial amount of money due to non-use of electronic fiscal machines...some dishonesty traders use the loophole to evade tax payments to the government," the legislator charged, advising the government to hasten the VFD installation project.

He further proposed extensive public awareness on the importance of demanding receipt for every transaction, with thorough understanding that non-issuance of the receipts amounts to robbing the government of its rightful revenues.

Debating the budget proposals, members of the house tasked the government to finalise the VFD project and ensure that the devices become into use effectively in the next financial year.

Mpendae Representative Mohamed Said Dimwa described failure to conclusively implement the project as a strategy to deny the government its fair earnings.

However, members of the house approved the 1,549bn/-, which Minister Ramia had asked for recurrent and development expenditures in the coming fiscal year.