Tanzania: State Reiterates Keenness On Social Service Drive

DURING the 2020/2021 Financial Year, the government has set aside 27.8bn/- for construction of 552 health centres, which is an equivalent of three dispensaries in every district council, parliament was told on Wednesday.

The ministry of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, said in a written statement that the government had accomplished the construction of 433 health centres that were initiated by efforts of area residents.

The ministry was responding to a question posed by Special Seats MP Maria Ndilla (CCM), who had wanted to know when the government would finalize construction of various buildings that were initiated by citizens.

In a written response, the ministry said that the government would continue finalizing the construction of buildings that were initiated by wananchi in a bid to improve social services, especially in education and health sectors.

"The government continues supporting efforts by citizens in completion of various buildings and other infrastructures on education and health sectors countrywide," stated the ministry.

It further said that during the 2018/19 financial year, the government facilitated the completion of 2,393 classes for secondary schools at an estimated cost of 29.9bn/-.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the government completed building 364 teachers' houses in primary schools countrywide at the cost of 9.1bn/-