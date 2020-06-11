Tanzania: Legislators Told Ports Upgrading Contract Has Been Set in Motion

PARLIAMENT has been informed here that the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has entered into an agreement with Anova Consult Company Ltd to work together in a robust plan to improve all ports countrywide.

The plan gives a clear directive on the improvement of all ports on the shores of the Indian Ocean, Lake Victoria and Lake Nyasa.

This was revealed in the National Assembly on Wednesday by the ministry of Works, Transport and Communications when responding to a question by Special Seats lawmaker Oliver Semuguruka (CCM).

In her main question, the MP said the government through TPA constructed a modern berth for parking ships at the small port of Kyamkwikwi.

"I want to enquire, when this berth be improved to allow docking of major ships at the Kyamkwikwi port?" the MP asked.

The special seats lawmaker also demanded the government's response on when another modern berth would be constructed on Goziba Islands.

However, in a written response, the ministry affirmed that improvements of the ports begun in November 2019 and that they were expected to be completed in October, 2020.

"Even as we continue with those plans, the government entered into a contract with NIRA Consulting S.P.A in collaboration with Intercontinental company to conduct a feasibility study on the lake Victoria port," noted the ministry.

The ministry further said that the completion of all construction works will give a clear direction in identifying all areas where berths are needed as well as identifying those which need improvements to allow docking of the big ships.

The ministry further assured the MP and all residents in the lake Victoria zone, including the small port of Kyamkwikwi , Lake Tanganyika and lake Nyasa that the completion of the feasibility study will offer a proper vision on the efficiency of ports in the country