Nigeria Records 409 New Coronavirus Cases

Nigeria's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 13,873 on Wednesday as 409 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Seventeen deaths were recorded from the virus on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 382.

There was a drop in the number of infections reported on Wednesday (409) compared to what was reported on Tuesday (663).

Tuesday's figure was the highest single day infections yet recorded in the country since the index case in February.

The public health agency in a tweet Wednesday night said the 409 new cases were reported in 16 states. These are Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Edo, Nasarawa, Borno, Kaduna, Bauchi, Rivers, Enugu, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Plateau states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

"Till date, 13,873 cases have been confirmed, 4,351 cases have been discharged and 382 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory," the NCDC said

The 409 new cases are reported from 16 states: Lagos - 201, FCT - 85, Delta - 22, Edo - 16, Nasarawa - 14, Borno - 14, Kaduna - 14, Bauchi - 10, Rivers - 9, Enugu - 5, Kano - 5, Ogun - 4, Ondo - 4, Baylesa - 2, Kebbi - 2 and , Plateau - 2.

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 82,935 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there were 9,070 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 4,351 have recovered and have been discharged with 382 deaths recorded.

A breakdown of the 13,873 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 6,266 cases, followed by Kano - 1,025, FCT - 1,064, Ogun - 475, Edo - 478, Rivers - 403, Katsina - 399, Oyo - 398, Kaduna - 383, Borno - 367, Bauchi - 374, Jigawa - 309, Gombe - 246, Delta - 175, Ebonyi - 152, Kwara - 143, Sokoto - 129, Plateau - 129, Nasarawa - 127, Abia - 97, Imo - 83, Zamfara - 76, Yobe - 52, Osun 50, Niger - 46, Anambra - 46, Ondo - 50, Akwa Ibom - 45, Kebbi - 43, Adamawa - 42, Enugu - 35, Ekiti - 30, Bayelsa - 32, Taraba - 18, Benue - 13, and Kogi - 3.

