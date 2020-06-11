Kenya: AFC Leopards Prodigy Casts His Net Wide

AFC Leopards midfielder, Saad Musa, is undoubtedly a talented youngster.

He is a crisp passer of the ball and even though his football journey has not been a smooth sailing, he still dreams big and hopes to one day play in La Liga, the Spanish top-flight football league.

His dream was almost coming to fruition early this year when he tried out at Spanish fourth-tier side, Velez CF, but he has had to come back to rejoin 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions AFC Leopards.

Velez CF is one of the feeder teams of former La Liga team Malaga CF that now plays in the second-tier league.

"I would like to join any team in Europe but I prefer the La Liga. I love the league and I think my style of play would make it easy for me to settle down and enjoy football in Spain," he said in a recent interview with his current club.

"I had a wonderful experience at Velez CF and I hope things can work out later for me to join the team," the attacking midfielder told Nation Sport.

Saad also reveals his admiration for Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

"I have always liked his discipline, on and off-the pitch, and his achievements really inspire me. I want to get to the level he has," he says.

"Former Gor Mahia midfielder Zablon Otieno and Ali Breik are legends that have also influenced my football journey," the youngster revealed.

He was lucky enough to join the Azam Football Academy in Tanzania straight from High School, and he spent three years with the Chamazi-based club before returning to Kenya, where he joined Nairobi City Stars for a season.

He then moved to Thika United where his potential was realised, and then joined AFC Leopards in 2018.

CHALLENGES

"We have had very many challenges at AFC Leopards but the current management is very open and always tries its best to take care of the players despite all the hardships the league is facing at the moment," he says.

"Football has impacted my life positively and I am just happy to be doing what I love despite the challenges. I don't take it for granted.

He is optimistic Ingwe will soon be a force to reckon with in African football.

"We have a set of very good young players and I am sure if we can stick together for another two seasons and have all that we need in terms of resources, then we can easily win the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and play in Caf competitions regularly," he said.

Saad dreams of opening up a professional football academy in Kibra where he grew up as a way of giving back to the community.