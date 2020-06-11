Kenya: I Nearly Quit Volleyball After Being Overlooked, Says Prisons Star

Recovering Kenya Prisons women's volleyball left attacker Pamela Masaisai has disclosed that she almost retired after failing to get playing time in 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league play-offs.

Masaisai featured prominently as Prisons finished top in the regular season of the 2019 KVF women's Premier League.

Masaisai, who is recovering from a stomach surgery she underwent in April at Nairobi West Hospital, was not fielded in the three matches in which her team swept aside KCB Ladies Volleyball Team, Kenya Pipeline and Directorate of Criminal Investigation, to retain the title. The Kenya Prisons constable had a growth in the stomach.

"I felt unwanted and deemed surplus to requirements. However, I am glad my fellow players and coaches re-assured me of my capabilities and I changed my mind. Play-offs is a good stage for any player to showcase his or her ability and having missed the opportunity, I was heartbroken," said the 23-year-old.

"I cant wait to start all over again and achieve my targets."

The Kwanthanze Secondary School alumnus was part of the national team that competed in Intercontinental Olympics qualifiers in Italy last August.

Kenya, under Italian coach Shaileen Ramdoo who was forwarded to KVF by the International International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) through a technical partnership, finished last in the four-nation tournament that also featured Belgium, the Netherlands and hosts Italy.

Masaisai was named the best attacker during the Nandi County Open Tournament in Kapsabet last March before emerging the Most Valuable Player title during the Africa Merchant Assurance Company Limited (Amaco) international volleyball tournament in May in Eldoret.

Masaisai was later drafted in the provisional squad to the African Olympic qualifiers that was held in Cameroon early this year but she didn't make the cut.

The left attacker has been included in the provisional squad for Tokyo Olympics. She is out to give her best so as to make the travelling party.

"I had a growth in my stomach but I'm glad the surgery was successful. I'm currently on bed rest and I go for check-ups twice a week. If all goes well, I should resume training next month. I look forward to it because I want to be at my best when the national team begins training," said Masaisai.

She will however have to fight for slots in the team alongside team captain Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Jemimah Siang'u and newcomer Pamela Adhiambo.