Kenya: Lung'aho's Giant Task to Refine Prisons Men's Team

Acclaimed volleyball tactician David Lung'aho says switching to coaching Kenya Prisons men's team after handling the women's side has not been an easy ride.

He, however, believes that with the baby steps he is taking and patience, things will fall in place.

Lung'aho guided the national women's team, Malkia Strikers, to five Cup of Nation titles and the historic win of the 2015 FIVB World Grand Prix Group 3 in Australia.

The tactician was moved to Prisons men's team last year after coaching the women's team from 2008.

It was during Lung'aho's tenure with the Prisons women's side, that the team won the African women clubs championship title in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

That was the last time a Kenyan team won the club championship title. Lung'aho also won the league title between 2008 to 2013 with Prisons.

Kenya Pipeline then took the button winning league title from 2014 to 2017 before Prisons reclaimed the trophy in 2018 and defended it last year.

Lung'aho, a Kenya Prison Inspector, said the management saw it fit for him to move to men's side to improve the dwindling standards.

SECOND FIDDLE

The men's side last won the league in 2016 and has continued to play second fiddle to local rivals and Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league champions General Service Unit before their performance took a turn for the worse, finishing third last year in the play-offs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The move has been challenging considering I have been training the women's teams for many years of coaching. But again, it's the same sport and only a few adjustments here and there are needed. But all in all, my coaching career has been amazing," the former national men's volleyball team setter said.

"My priority is to develop the team, which will definitely take time. But I know sooner rather than later the results will start coming," he added.

The Nakuru High School alumnus said he recently held a Zoom meeting with the players to keep them in check.

"The meeting was great and I introduced more training programmes. We intend to have another session next week to plan ahead. We have a relatively young squad which still needs guidance on what to do," Lung'aho who doubles up as KVF technical director said.

Asked about the future of sport especially after the women's team qualified for the next year's Olympic Games in Japan after a 16-year, hiatus, the 53-year-old said it was long overdue.

"We have a good squad and if we can win a match or two it will be good enough.

However, we need to start investing in young players for future. The current team will not be here forever. Therefore, we need other players to fill the shoes when that time comes," said Lung'aho who previously coached Kenya Pipeline women's team.

"Our men's team can also rise to the occasion if they are given proper facilitation and support," he underlined.