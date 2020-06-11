Kenya: Gor Mahia Star Denies Exit Rumours

Gor Mahia's assistant captain, Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango, has dismissed reports that he is on his way out of the club and he is heading to Tanzania giants Simba SC.

The centre back has said nobody from Simba SC has approached him and neither is his agent Osman Ahmed aware of any interest from the Tanzanian club, known among its fans as 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi.'

Simba SC spokesman Haji Manara was on Monday quoted by Tanzania media as saying they had singled out one Gor Mahia player whom they will sign up when the transfer window opens in August.

However, Manara didn't reveal the name of the player with but reports indicate that the player in question could be Onyango or club captain Kenneth Muguna. Both are key players at Gor.

On Tuesday, the Kenyan international said he is only open to leaving Gor Mahia when his contracts expires in December.

"These reports are all over the media yet nobody from Simba has contacted me or my agent. I have not received any offer from them so I don't think I am the player they are talking about," Onyango told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old defender said he could be ready to negotiate with any club interested in his services but that doesn't mean he is in a hurry to leave the 18-time KPL champions.

"If I dont get any valuable offer then it is obvious I will play for my team until December. That is the current situation. Let it be known that no club has approached me and said it is interested in my services as the transfer window nears," he added.