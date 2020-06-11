Kenya: Gor Mahia Star Denies Exit Rumours

9 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia's assistant captain, Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango, has dismissed reports that he is on his way out of the club and he is heading to Tanzania giants Simba SC.

The centre back has said nobody from Simba SC has approached him and neither is his agent Osman Ahmed aware of any interest from the Tanzanian club, known among its fans as 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi.'

Simba SC spokesman Haji Manara was on Monday quoted by Tanzania media as saying they had singled out one Gor Mahia player whom they will sign up when the transfer window opens in August.

However, Manara didn't reveal the name of the player with but reports indicate that the player in question could be Onyango or club captain Kenneth Muguna. Both are key players at Gor.

On Tuesday, the Kenyan international said he is only open to leaving Gor Mahia when his contracts expires in December.

"These reports are all over the media yet nobody from Simba has contacted me or my agent. I have not received any offer from them so I don't think I am the player they are talking about," Onyango told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old defender said he could be ready to negotiate with any club interested in his services but that doesn't mean he is in a hurry to leave the 18-time KPL champions.

"If I dont get any valuable offer then it is obvious I will play for my team until December. That is the current situation. Let it be known that no club has approached me and said it is interested in my services as the transfer window nears," he added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.