Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Extends COVID-19 Aid to Needy Families

As the number of Kenyans infected with coronavirus keeps rising, more well-wishers have stepped forward to help vulnerable families.

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge's foundation was back in Kaptagat, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, to distribute food to 30 families.

The food was donated by PadMad's Madhvi Dalal and her family. PadMad runs an initiative for menstrual health, sexual and reproductive health rights.

The food items included blankets, maize flour, wheat flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice and reusable sanitary pads. The donation came as the Ministry of Health yesterday reported 127 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections in Kenya to 2,989.

Kipchoge said many upcoming but struggling athletes have benefited from the donations which began last month and now they have decided to support the community.

"We have decided to support vulnerable families because the athletes have parents who need help too. That is why we chose 30 families to start with," Kipchoge said.

The Olympic marathon gold medallist said that he was happy that more well-wishers are donating food which will go a long way to alleviate the suffering of families.

"I'm happy the response is good and many well-wishers are coming on board which is a noble idea because many people are suffering right now and it's good to share the little we have," he said.

Dalal said that she and her family were happy to support the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation in distributing food to the families that had fallen on hard times.

"Apart from food, we also distributed reusable sanitary pads for girls to ensure that they don't give in to 'sex for pads'. This is one way of improving the livelihoods of people in this community," Dalal said.

One of the beneficiaries, Tecla Jebichii Kibet, was delighted to receive the aid package which she said will keep her going in the tough economic times.

"I have only been hearing about Kipchoge and today I have met him and received food from him. I'm so happy. This food will keep me going for some time. I want to wish him all the best in his running career," Kibet said.

Kipchoge who ran a 10km virtual race dubbed "MA RA TH ON" on Sunday said he clocked 29:55, adding that it was good for his training.

He wished all the athletes who will participate in Thursday's race dubbed "Impossible Games" in Norway and Kenya well. He said that technology is the way to go after races were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to wish Timothy Cheruiyot's team and their Norwegian opponents the very best in Thursday's race. For now, technology is the way to go and athletes should be ready to embrace this as we wait for the virus to be contained," Kipchoge said.