Burundi Ripe for New Order

11 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

The Grim Reaper has taken away Burundi's healthy-looking and all-powerful President Pierre Nkurunziza just as he was to hand over power to the ruling CNDD-FDD party's 2020 election victor Evariste Ndayishimiye. We commiserate with the 12 million Burundians and hope, as a member of the East African Community, the country will navigate the transition peacefully.

President Nkurunziza was, to all intents and purposes, not a democrat. Neither was he a likeable personality. Under his iron-fisted 15-year rule, many people were killed, hundreds incarcerated and many more exiled. For his economic mismanagement, kleptocracy and lone ranger attitude, innumerable livelihoods were destroyed, condemning most Burundians to penury.

Gen Ndayishimiye, Nkurunziza's presumptive successor, must seize the moment to institute a new order. His May 20 election victory was the easier part; the harder part is to unite the country and steer it on the path of democracy. Though handpicked by Nkurunziza, he must quickly shake off his predecessor's shadow and change the course of the country that has known little peace and progress since independence from the Belgians in 1962.

The President-elect should urgently begin reconciling the nation from generations of ethnic divisions that often exploded into genocidal frenzies, restore civil liberties that the outgoing regime trampled upon with wild abandon, resuscitate the economy, mend international relations and restore investor confidence.

In the immediate run, he must wholeheartedly join the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, over which President Nkurunziza duelled with the World Health Organization, having earlier pulled Burundi out of the International Criminal Court.

This is Burundi's golden chance for rebirth.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.