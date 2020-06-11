Kenya: Sossion - State Has to Prioritise Protocols for Post-Coronavirus Learning

opinion

The reopening of learning institutions as proclaimed by the government is important but we have many questions, especially on what to expect and how we can support learning institutions to be Covid-free.

For balance between the right to education and right to life, the authorities will have to consider public health, the benefits and risks for education and other factors. The best interest of every child should be at the centre of these decisions.

Resuming learning in schools, particularly in Kenya, is likely to be a little different from before. Institutions might reopen for some time and then a decision made to close them again temporarily, depending on the local context. The authorities will need to be flexible and ready to adapt to situations to ensure the safety of every child.

We need an objective, inclusive and comprehensive data-driven process of ascertaining how institutions, students, academic staff and local communities should cope with the new environment. The critical factors that should be put under consideration include the best interest of the learners and staff and overall public health considerations as informed by assessment of the associated benefits and risks, and cross-sectional and context-specific evidence - including education, public health and socio-economic factors.

Education authorities in liaison with the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies will be obligated to ensure enhanced support and flexibility to teachers and lecturers, and non-teaching staff, especially in remote areas or marginalised communities, to ensure that disadvantaged learners do not miss out on quality education.

Due to the evolving situation and the mutating signs of the coronavirus, testing the learners and staff for the virus will be necessary, with those found sick quarantined at home or at a health facility until full recovery. The authorities must ensure that there is an elaborate and solid plan on occupational safety and health assessment for all schools, colleges and universities by safety experts from the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health. There should also be periodic risk assessment of the teachers based on the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The Health ministry should set up treatment facilities in the institutions to handle arising cases and ensure that health services are readily available to learners and staff at all times.

With a gradual, progressive return to normality in the sector slated for September, the Education ministry should announce the academic calendar by mid August. It should also set up an inclusive, objective and non-discriminatory framework for maintaining the institutions and critical policies, procedures and financing plans to improve learning or training with a focus on safe operations, including remote learning.

Practical measures to reduce congestion include staggering the start and close of the school day; staggering meal times; moving classes to temporary spaces or outdoors; and conducting classes in shifts.

Water and hygiene facilities will be critical to safe school reopening. Administrators should improve hygiene -- including handwashing, respiratory etiquette, social distancing, cleaning and safe food preparation practices. Learners and staff should be trained on these measures.

Reintegration of marginalised and out-of-school children, especially in northeastern Kenya, where public schools started the year with a biting shortage of teachers due to insecurity, and the ones affected by floods in Nyanza, North Rift, Tana River and western Kenya, as well as those living in slums.

Children will be dealing with the stress of the crisis differently from adults. Hence, parents and guardians need to create a supportive and nurturing environment and respond positively to questions and expressions of their feelings. They need to show support and let their children know that it is not only okay but normal to feel frustrated or anxious at a time like this.

The author is a Nominated MP and Secretary-General of Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).