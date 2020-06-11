Kenya: Jubilee's Nairobi MCAs Meet Amid Escalating Assembly Leadership Wrangles

10 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Members of Nairobi County Assembly drawn from the Jubilee Party are set to convene for a consultative meeting at the party headquarters on Wednesday amid escalating leadership wrangles at the Assembly.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, through a letter, told the ward representatives to avail themselves, "for an urgent consultative meeting where various pertinent issues will be discussed."

Members of the Majority Party have been fighting over leadership in the Assembly, a war that has split the membership of the party in the assembly into two factions.

Last month Tuju made changes on the leadership, reinstating Abdi Guyo to the position of Majority Leader. In the changes Guyo was to be deputized by Dandora II MCA Peter Gitau while Mihang'o MCA Paul Kados was set to assume the Majority Whip position.

South B MCA Waithera Chege was named the Deputy Minority Whip.

Nairobi Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi however declined to communicate the changes, citing 'issues' that the party needed to review.

She said the interim leadership will continue to serve, a decision that didn't augur well with the Guyo-led team.

The interim leadership is led by Charles Thuo (Majority Leader), deputized by Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi.

The Majority Leader position is held by Nominated MCA June Ndegwa, and deputized by California MCA Hassan Abdikadir.

The Guyo-led team is now accusing Elachi of defying the party decisions by failing to make the communication, sparking fresh wrangles within the party.

The meeting at the party headquarters is expected to iron out outstanding issues regarding the County Assembly leadership and agree on the substantive leadership in the legislative arm of Nairobi County.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

