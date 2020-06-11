Rwanda: RNP Rolls Out Campaign On COVID-19 Safety Measures

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Wednesday, rolled out a countrywide campaign dubbed 'Rwanya COVID' to further educate the public on safety measures against coronavirus.

The campaign, which comes in light of the resumed transport services in majority parts of the country, is meant to reinforce the government directives and recommended safety guidelines against the pandemic.

It focuses mainly on educating people especially in bus stations, markets and other business centres on the recommended safety practices as they go about their errands to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The official launch was held in the City of Kigali where drivers and passengers in Nyabugogo, Downtown, Remera and Nyanza bus terminals, were enlightened on the safety and preventive practices and urged to respect them to be safe and to save others.

Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera, the RNP spokesperson said that the campaign aims at influencing positive behaviors and actions against the virus.

"Transport services and all local businesses resumed, but the problem of Covid-19 is still in our midst, so we have gone a step further from social media and other channels we were using during the lockdown, to delivering messages physically to educate the public on how to behave to be safe," said Kabera.

He added: "The campaign is all about influencing positive behaviors and practices to prevent further virus infections. In bus stations, vehicles, markets and other business centres; safety guidelines must be respected. Some movements and journeys could be unnecessary and we urge people to put every aspect into consideration and order of preference before their leave their homes."

"The best thing is to stay at home and get out only when it is necessary. Once you are outside, put in mind that your life matters. Wear a face mask, respect the curfew, wash your hands regularly, respect social distancing, avoid socializing in groups and use cashless payment whenever you need to pay for anything."

The spokesperson observed that local authorities equally have a significant role to play to ensure that directives and safety guidelines are well elaborated and respected.

He further reminded the public to report any violations by calling 112 (Toll-free) and 0788311155 (also on WhatsApp).

Ziyada Mukandahiro, the Executive Secretary for Nyarugenge sector emphasized the role of local leaders to ensure that all set directives are fully implemented and respected.

"Respecting recommended safety instructions is for everyone's safety. We are going to double efforts in inspection and supervision to ensure that any violator is punished accordingly," Mukandahiro said.

Godfrey Nkusi, the manager of RITCO, a local travel agency, said that the directives are clear and that they have to be known and respected by everyone.

Nkusi said that as transporters, they labour to explain these safety measures and to operate in accordance with the directives including controlling and monitoring their drivers, preventing contacts in bus terminals and in vehicles, wearing face masks and washing hands before boarding.