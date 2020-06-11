Angola: President Commends Portugal On Measures to Fight COVID-19

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday praised the "exemplary and effective way" in which Portugal has managed to control and contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a message of congratulations to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, for the National Day of Portugal, which is celebrated today, João Lourenço expresses the certainty that, on this occasion, this European country is "also commemorating important achievements in the health field".

The Angolan Head of State also expressed the belief that the continuous strengthening of the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries will favour the implementation of various initiatives and projects of mutual interest.

These projects, João Lourenço believes, "will certainly help to boost Angola's development and consolidate Portugal's achievements in all areas of national life" in that European country.

"I have the honour, on behalf of the Angolan People, the Government and myself, to congratulate the Portuguese People, Government and you, on the celebration of 10 June, Portugal's National Day", reads the letter from the President of the Republic of Angola.