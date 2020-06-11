Angola: President Appoints State Secretary for Secondary Education

10 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, Wednesday, here appointed Gildo Matias José, as Secretary of State for Secondary Education.

In another decree, according to a press release from the President's Civil Office, the President sacked Gildo Matias José from the position of assistant coordinator of the Technical Unit for Programming, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The Angolan Head of State also sacked Jesus Joaquim Baptista from the position of Secretary of State for Technical and Professional Education.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.