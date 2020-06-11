Angola: President Considers Irreparable Death of Nkurunziza

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Wednesday regarded as "an irreparable loss" the death of Pierre Nkurunziza, outgoing President of the Republic of Burundi.

Pierre Nkurunziza died Monday (08), victim of the disease, in the Karusi hospital, in Eastern Burundi.

In a message of condolences addressed to the interim President of Burundi, Pascal Nyabenda, the Angolan statesman describes Pierre Nkurunziza as "an important figure from Burundi, whose achievements have marked the history of this great nation in a very positive way".

João Lourenço says he learned of the death of the outgoing President of Burundi with "deep sadness" and presents "the most heartfelt condolences to the Government and the Burundian people".

"I ask Your Excellency to also extend my feelings of grief to the bereaved family and to the friends of the ill-fated", states the note, in which the President of the Republic of Angola expresses "feelings of solidarity, in this hour of pain and mourning" for the Burundian nation.