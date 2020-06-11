Angola: President Considers Irreparable Death of Nkurunziza

10 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Wednesday regarded as "an irreparable loss" the death of Pierre Nkurunziza, outgoing President of the Republic of Burundi.

Pierre Nkurunziza died Monday (08), victim of the disease, in the Karusi hospital, in Eastern Burundi.

In a message of condolences addressed to the interim President of Burundi, Pascal Nyabenda, the Angolan statesman describes Pierre Nkurunziza as "an important figure from Burundi, whose achievements have marked the history of this great nation in a very positive way".

João Lourenço says he learned of the death of the outgoing President of Burundi with "deep sadness" and presents "the most heartfelt condolences to the Government and the Burundian people".

"I ask Your Excellency to also extend my feelings of grief to the bereaved family and to the friends of the ill-fated", states the note, in which the President of the Republic of Angola expresses "feelings of solidarity, in this hour of pain and mourning" for the Burundian nation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.