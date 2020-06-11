Angola: COVID-19 - Field Hospital Receives First COVID-19 Patients

Luanda — The new field hospital for the treatment of covid-19, located at Special Economic Zone (ZEE) in Luanda's Viana municipality, received on Tuesday the first patients infected with the new coronavirus.

The first ones to be hospitalized at the newly inaugurated hospital are four Angolan citizens, who arrived from Russia and gave positive for COVID-19 testing.

According to the Health Minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, the patients were accommodated first at institutional quarantine in Luanda.

The new field hospital has capacity of 600 beds, 140 of which are reserved for intensive care.

When the second phase of the project is completed, within a month, the hospital will have full capacity for 1,000 patients.