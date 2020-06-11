Angola: 2020 Children Literature Prize Cancelled Over Plagiarism

Luanda — The National Institute of Cultural and Creative Industries (INICC) Tuesday here announced the cancellation of the Children's Book Garden Award 2020, after it detected plagiarism in the winning work "A Kandengue do Golungo" written by Cirineu André Francisco.

According to a note that reached ANGOP, INICC states that the author plagiarized the work "O livro que não tinha fim", of the Brazilian writer Sandra Aymone, published in 2015.

"The work constitutes a full copy of the original book. It is a gross plagiarism, lack of intellectual honesty and attempt to cheat the competitor," reads the press release.

Following the incident, INICC has decided to withdraw the prize from the author of that work.

The prize regulations state that the competing works must be original, unpublished and the authors' own creation.