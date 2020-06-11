Angola: 2020 Children Literature Prize Cancelled Over Plagiarism

10 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Institute of Cultural and Creative Industries (INICC) Tuesday here announced the cancellation of the Children's Book Garden Award 2020, after it detected plagiarism in the winning work "A Kandengue do Golungo" written by Cirineu André Francisco.

According to a note that reached ANGOP, INICC states that the author plagiarized the work "O livro que não tinha fim", of the Brazilian writer Sandra Aymone, published in 2015.

"The work constitutes a full copy of the original book. It is a gross plagiarism, lack of intellectual honesty and attempt to cheat the competitor," reads the press release.

Following the incident, INICC has decided to withdraw the prize from the author of that work.

The prize regulations state that the competing works must be original, unpublished and the authors' own creation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.