Angola: Benguela/Lobito Train Circulation Resumed

Lobito — Benguela Railway (CFB) resumed on Wednesday the circulation of Benguela and Lobito train with 50 percent reduction of the capacity in the context of the State of Calamity due to the covid-19.

At the entrance to the train stations, all passengers are subjected to body temperature control, hand washing with water and soap and their disinfection with alcohol gel, in addition to the mandatory use of face masks.

The director of the CFB's press office, António Hungulo, said that the railway connections between Benguela and Lobito will be carried out in the context of the limitations imposed by covid-19, with four passenger trains per day scheduled.

According to António Hungulo, the stations along the route have hand washing and disinfection points with alcohol gel, which is enabling compliance with the safety measures recommended by the health authorities.