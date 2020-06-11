South Africa: SA's Business Confidence Plunges to a Record Low, Bank Transactions Fall 20 Percent

11 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Dramatic plunges in the the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) and the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) underscore the scale of the economic havoc wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic and South Africa's lockdown measures to contain it.

The BCI fell to five points from 18, its lowest level since the business confidence survey began in 1975. So even during the political violence and drama of the late 1970s and 1980s, the uncertainty and bloody civil conflict of the early 1990s, various emerging market ructions and the global financial crisis over a decade ago, not to mention the shenanigans and looting of the Zuma era, business confidence in South Africa was higher than it is now.

This, folks, is the economic abyss.

"Strikingly, a reading of five indicates that just about every respondent in the second quarter was unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions," Rand Merchant Bank said in a statement on Wednesday 10 June.

"Until now, the lowest BCI on record was the 12 index points registered during the third quarter of 1985 and the fourth quarter of 1977. In both cases, confidence falling this low was the result of uniquely adverse political developments in South Africa.

By...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

