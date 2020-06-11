South Africa: Jenifer Lewis - All Hands On Deck, Take Your Knee and Your Privilege Off My Neck

analysis

"We did this, everybody in the United States of America is responsible for that man sitting in that office, because we sat here in our complacency and privilege... now we have to vote him out."

On Friday 5 June, Jenifer Lewis appeared on CNN as a guest of Don Lemon (click here to watch it) and sang her now famous, "All hands on deck... take your knee and your privilege off my neck!"

Her performance and interview capped a week of rolling national #BlackLivesMatter protests in the US. Outrage against the killing of #GeorgeFloyd on May 25 had led to an outpouring of what felt like the cumulative frustrations of black Americans over black people dying at the hands of police - before even getting to the police station. People dying while being apprehended and not resisting arrest.

Jenifer Lewis is an American actress possibly best known to South Africans for her television role as Ruby in Black-ish, and, for those who loved The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as Aunt Helen. She has a prolific screen career, with more than 300 big and small screen roles (Beaches, Sister Act, What's Love Got To Do With it, Madea's Family Reunion, Castaway,...