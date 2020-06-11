Kenyan Footballer Arrested in the USA

9 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Crispin Olando has been nabbed by police in the United States for reportedly breaching immigration rules.

According to sources in the US, the 32-year old attacking midfielder has been in custody since March 18.

He is being held at the Jackson Parish Correctional Centre and has been denied bond.

Authorities are believed to be processing his deportation.

Olando moved to the US in 2013 in search of greener pastures but failed to earn a professional deal despite holding trials with Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Before he relocated, the attacker played an influential role for Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League during the 2012 and 2013 season.

He was released by the brewers after a spell out of competitive action owing to recurring injuries.

