South Africa: 8 Dead, 32 Injured, After Truck Crashes Into Pedestrians, 9 Vehicles in KZN

Eight people have died and 32 have been injured in Jozini after a truck apparently lost control and crashed into people and nine vehicles on Wednesday, authorities say.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, there have been several fatalities and paramedics are currently treating several patients.

McKenzie subsequently confirmed later on Wednesday that the gruesome crash saw 32 people injured and involved 10 cars in total, including the truck.

Police confirmed that eight people had been reported dead so far.

"A total of eight people died at the scene and others were rushed to hospital for medical attention", police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Jozini police have opened charges of culpable homicide.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain more details on the cause of the accident.

